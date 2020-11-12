DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Friday, Oct. 30, I lost my large gold, oval diamond-cut earring somewhere in the Lewiston-Auburn area. I had been in the Chick-a-dee Restaurant, Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Shop, and Bed, Bath and Beyond. On my way home I stopped at Hannaford’s in Jay. If someone finds this earring, please call 491-9131. — No name, no town

ANSWER: I hope you have contacted all the stores you were in and searched really well inside your vehicle and in any shopping bags, too. Quite some time ago I lost a necklace and it turned up inside a reusable shopping bag in the back of my vehicle months later! I think the necklace’s clasp came undone when I was tucking my grocery bags in the car. It was such a surprise to find it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Halloween night I thought I was being nice by putting a card table outside my door with candy for the kids to take on their own. I used my 30-year-old bowl that has a skeleton on the edge with eyes that pop out when you take a candy and says, “Leave some for the others.” I’ve had the bowl for all my grandchildren and now my great-grandkids to enjoy. Someone not only helped themselves to all the candy, but also took my bowl. If the person who took this very sentimental bowl reads this, please return this special bowl. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: This is a very sad state of affairs and I’m so sorry this happened to you. Please let us know if and when your bowl is returned to you. I hope the person who took it will see the error of their ways and come forth with your property.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have some dining room furniture to give away to someone in need, including a 42-inch round wooden table with two leaves and four chairs (two captain’s chairs and two side chairs) and a 36-inch wide buffet with two doors below and shelves above, all in good condition. They must be picked up. I cannot deliver. Please contact me at 401-533-3533. — No name, Hebron

ANSWER: This is a very generous offer that comes just in time for the holidays. Especially if you have just moved into a new house or apartment, I hope you will call and take advantage of this opportunity to furnish your new digs.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I often go to Oxford Casino and I have always wondered why they don’t have dimes and $10 bills when we cash out. I’m just curious. Keep up the good work. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m curious about why you don’t just ask the cashier because I’m sure there’s a logical explanation. If any readers who frequent the casino or work there know the whys and wherefores about cash disbursement, please clue us in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m so glad the Sun Journal had the article about Alex Trebek from “Jeopardy.” I read Sun Spots every day and you do a great job. Keep up the good work. — Richard, no town

ANSWER: This is sad news indeed in a very challenging year. Alex had a fabulous run and touched millions of lives. We will all miss him.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

