To the Editor:

My husband has had surgery very recently that made doing the normal fall buttoning-up activities a problem. Fortunately the Age Friendly Community Initiative (AFCI) group sent an email about various ways they are trying to help the community.

What caught my eye was that the Interact kids (part of the Bethel Rotary club organization for kids 12-18) was offering just the kind of help we needed. We contacted them and two very nice boys (all of us with masks on) helped me with a number of chores, with the guidance of a Telstar faculty member.

Other Interact kids and their friends were elsewhere in town helping other folks. While this was a specific day, Interactors will show up at other times. I learned that Telstar has a community service requirement, so that other Telstar kids are actually looking for ways to help the community. It was fun to interact with teenagers and great to get some necessary chores done – and I even got some advice on one of my “digital devices.”

If you could use some help (now or any time this year) I recommend that you contact the organizer of these crews at 207-751-1773 or [email protected]

Lee and Steve Smith

Albany Township

