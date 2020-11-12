WOODSTOCK — Monday, Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield said by phone that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The town issued a Facebook post Sunday saying “the Town Office will be closed November 9-13 due to illness. Vehicle registrations can be done at the Greenwood Town Office during that time.”

Town Clerk Rose Fraser planned to get a test sometime this week, but had not been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Maine Center for Disease Control defines close contact as “someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.” Maxfield told the CDC that he had not been within six feet of any one person for more than 15 minutes. He also informed the CDC that he had been in contact with nearly 500 people on election day, but CDC told Maxfield they were not too concerned considering he had no symptoms at the time.

If he is cleared, Maxfield said he can return to work on Monday, Nov. 16, the same day the town office plans to reopen.

