Baked ham



EAST WILTON — On November 21, from 5 until 6 p.m., the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton, will be offering a take out/pickup meal, consisting of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, rolls and homemade “Whoopie Pies” for dessert. Cost of the meal for adults is $9 and for those under the age of 12, the cost is $5. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area, for $10 per meal. Please call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence – 778-2354; or Alvin McDonald- 645-2190; we ask that you make reservations by 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, so that we can prepare enough food for the supper. For more information, you many call any of the above telephone number.

Quilt show



TURNER — Turner Public Library will host a quilt show featuring local talent and many different quilts starting November 13 and continuing through November 25th during normal library hours. Quilts will be displayed on the second floor of the Leavitt Institute in the Library’s new space for books sales. TPL will be raffling off a queen size “Summer Sampler” quilt pieced and quilted by Amy Mahar, of Mahar Family Crafts, who is also TPL’s Library Assistant. Measuring 87 x 105 inches, tickets for this beautiful quilt are available for $5 each and all proceeds will go toward the Library’s annual operating budget. The winning ticket will be drawn November 25 at the close of the Library’s business hours. Tickets may also be purchased on-line via PayPal at www.paypal.me/TurnerPublicLibrary or by mail via Turner Public Library 98 Matthews Way, Turner ME 04282, personal checks accepted. Turner Public Library is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please call the Library at 207-225-2030 or email at [email protected] Quilt show hours will be: Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Also Tuesday, November 17, 12 – 7 p.m.; Wednesday, November 18, – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Thursday, November 19, – 12 – 7 p.m.; Friday, November 20, – 1- 5 p.m.; Saturday, November 21, – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Tuesday, November 24, – 12 – 7 p.m. and Wednesday, November 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Festival of Wreaths

CANTON — Saturday, November 28, and Sunday, November 29, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Additional Dates: Saturday, December 05, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 06, 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Canton Fire Department, 90 Turner Street , Canton, ME. FMI: contact Linda Gammon, CVFD Auxiliary, [email protected].

filed under: