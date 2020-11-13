Swift decision-making skills and a flexible budget are needed to buy a home in the Southern Maine real estate market right now. If this market feels a little stressful, but moving can’t wait, people 55 and older have a housing edge—access to exclusive rental possibilities.

Nestled in Falmouth, Plummer Senior Living is at the former Plummer School and located on the Oceanview campus. Its rich history was preserved in the renovation, including the clock tower and chalkboards. The gym has been turned into the building’s community space. Outside, walk the village green and playing field.

New appliances, refinished, original hardwood flooring, updated windows, ample closet space and top-notch construction are standards in each apartment. An on-site concierge organizes community activities and personal services for residents as well.

This community is also well-situated among the best of southern Maine life. Nearby activities include nature walks at the Audubon or Mackworth Island, fitness classes at Falmouth Community Programs and the shops and dining in Falmouth Village. Downtown Portland is just a ten-minute drive away.

Whether you’re a lifelong Mainer or from away, you’re welcome at Plummer. See floor plans and find more information at plummerseniorliving.com.

Studio and one-bedroom apartments at Plummer Senior Living rent at rates between $1,200 and $2,075. For application and viewing details, please contact Erica Dunn at 207-772-3225 or [email protected]

