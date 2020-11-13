Dixfield American Legion to hold craft fair

MEXICO — The Dixfield American Legion will hold a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Mexico Lions Club.

Knights of Columbus to hold drive-thru supper

LEWISTON — Holy Family Council 10019 Knights of Columbus will hold a drive-thru supper on Sat., Nov. 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Holy Family Church Parking lot, 607 Sabattus St.

The menu includes homemade baked beans, ham, cole slaw, rolls and cake.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 10. Advance sales will not be available.

For more information call Ray at 207-241-0639 or Brian at 207-576-6288.

Church to hold Thanksgiving pie sale

AUBURN — The Grace Lutheran Church, 757 Summer St., is holding a Thanksgiving pie, bread, jelly, relish and cinnamon rolls sale. Preorders only will be taken by calling the church, 207-782-9697, or Donna Buck, 207-377-2872.

There will be 40 pies available: apple, pumpkin, blueberry and cherry, Pick-up will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday or Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24. Drive-up and pick-up will be held with social distancing.

Sumner fire department to sponsor ‘Lights for Love’ tree

SUMNER — The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is sponsoring the “Lights for Love” tree. A real tree will be placed at the Sumner Town Office/Fire Department location.

The bulbs, which will be all blue, cost $5 per name and can be purchased in honor or memory of whomever one chooses. Lighting of the tree will take place on Sat., Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Hot chocolate, hot cider and holiday cookies will be served. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

To purchase a bulb, call Gail Eastman, 207-674-5522 or Wilda Dunham 207-388-2981.

Free college planning, financial sessions slated

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free individualized sessions on “Essentials of College Planning” for adults 19 and over looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The sessions are being held at the Lewiston UMA Center, 51 Westminster St., at 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

Individualized free sessions on financial aid for adults 19 and over looking for a new career or returning to higher education will be held at the Lewiston UMA Center, 51 Westminster St., at 10 and 11 a.m. and noon Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Preregistration is encouraged. All sessions are free and subject to change. To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit meoc.maine.edu.

Adult learners invited to apply for scholarship

ELLSWORTH — Adult learners from Franklin County who are returning to school for post-secondary education are eligible to apply for the Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship.

Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. First-time applicants need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program but are encouraged to make that commitment before applying for renewal consideration.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Dec. 15. Complete guidelines and application form are available through the Maine Community Foundation, www.mainecf.org.

Both Elizabeth (Betty) and Hugh Montgomery had roots in Phillips. Betty was born in Phillips and attended schools there and Hugh summered there. They went to college, Betty to Simmons and Hugh to Harvard, and pursued careers as librarians.

Camp Susan Curtis receives $500 grant

PORTLAND — Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has announced that Camp Susan Curtis in Stoneham has received a $500 grant from the foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program.

Mark Yerkes, an employee of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, nominated the organization for the award. Funds will be used to provide scholarships to campers.

For more information, visit harvardpilgrim.org/foundation.