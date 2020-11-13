FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary launches the holiday season on November 27 with its annual Festival of Trees. The virtual doors will be swung open at 9 am on the organization’s facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Farmington-Maine-Rotary-Club-118805791510185). This year, the virtual event will feature a “Tree in a Box” and fully decorated wreaths. Businesses and organizations from throughout the community have put together a fabulous collection of ornaments and gifts for their tree in a box. Successful bidders will also receive a $25 voucher towards a fresh, live tree to decorate. More than 20 trees will be auctioned off. This year a Maine-themed community tree will also be available. All decorations have been donated by Farmington Rotarians.

Five of the trees will be on display – fully decorated – in Farmington area businesses, including the Comfort Inn, Orange Cat Café and Twice Sold Tales. In addition to the trees, there will be 15 unique wreaths decorated by businesses and community members. Wreaths are purchased from the Farmington Historical Society to support their efforts of making Farmington a thriving community that preserves and recognizes its history.

Bidding closes at 5 p.m. on Chester Greenwood Day, Saturday, December 5. At 7 p.m., a Zoom celebration will occur where winners are announced and the community can gather safely to socialize, listen to local musicians and get into the holiday spirit.

Proceeds from the trees and wreaths benefit local and international programs that help build local youth leaders, reduce food insecurity, improve water quality, and eradicate polio.

