All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty

10/30/2020 1056hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Stanley Road in New Vineyard. Guy Stevens (65) of Skowhegan was driving a 2007 Chevy Pickup when he went off the road from an apparent vehicle defect. State Police assisted at the scene.

10/30/2020 1220hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Avon Valley Road in Avon. It was determined that the resident there had checked into a hospital.

10/30/2020 1318hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Wildcat Trail in Coplin Plt. This turned out to be misdial.

10/30/2020 1817hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a birthday drive by on Quimby Pond Road in Rangeley.

10/30/2020 2329hrs, Deputy Elmes received a complaint of alleged criminal mischief to a vehicle at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips.

10/31/2020 0710hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Phillips Road in Weld. Destiney Decker (22) of Farmington was driving a 2012 KIA when the deer struck the vehicle.

10/31/2020 0847hrs, Sheriff Nichols and Chief Deputy Lowell participated in a community policing event at the Wilton Fish and Game.

10/31/2020 1148hrs, Sgt. Bean received a 911 in the area of Edmunds Market in Phillips. This turned out to be a misdial.

10/31/2020 1034hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Knoll Lane in Dallas Plt. This was the second call in two weeks, it is believed to be a line issue.

10/31/2020 1356hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a disturbance complaint on the Starks Road in New Sharon. The complainant claimed to be harassed by a neighbor while walking down the road, the neighbor claimed the complainant threatened with a stun baton. Both were warned to stay away from each other.

10/31/2020 1833hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on the Stratton road in Dallas Plt. David Robinson (56) of Mont Vernon New Hampshire was driving a 2019 Kia when he struck the moose.

10/31/2020 2025hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of shots being fired on Old Dead River Road in Eustis.

11/01/2020 0836hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on Holbrook Lane in Phillips. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/01/2020 1203hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 27 in New Vineyard. George Herrick (78) of Greene was driving a 2013 Pickup when he collided with a deer.

11/01/2020 0836hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a 911 call at a residence on Blake Hill Road in Phillips. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/01/2020 2101hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a possible violation of a protection order at a residence on Time Square Road in Industry. Investigation revealed there was no violation.

11/02/2020 0559hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Old Boston drive in Strong. This was a false call.

11/02/2020 0648hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a car vs. deer accident on Norton Hill Road in Strong. Cathe Kelley (51) of Avon was driving a 2015 jeep eastbound when a deer struck the vehicle.

11/02/2020 0815hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Stephens road in Rangeley Plt. This turned out to be a misdial.

11/02/2020 0927hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a complaint of theft at a residence on Evergreen Circle in Dallas Plt. Investigation revealed that this was not a theft complaint but a civil issue.

11/02/2020 0949hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Lambert Road in New Vineyard.

11/02/2020 1013hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Industry Road in New Sharon. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

11/02/2020 1401hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Salem Road in Phillips west of the high school. It was reported that Frank Manzer (86) of North Anson was driving a 1987 Chevy 4 door when he lost control ran off the road rolling the vehicle over. Both he and his wife Dorothy Manzer (87) sustained minor injuries but were not transported. Salem fire assisted at the scene.

11/02/2020 1544hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call in Coplin Plt. The actual location of the call was undetermined.

11/02/2020 1754hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Davol investigated a missing juvenile complaint at a residence on Stanley Ave in Kingfield. The juvenile was located at 1954hrs near Annie’s Market.

11/02/2020 1932hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Elmes received a complaint of a missing hunter who was late returning to home at a residence on Narrow Gauge Street in Kingfield. The Maine Warden Service was called to take over the investigation. The missing man was located just after midnight alive and well.

11/02/2020 0457hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a residential alarm on Shelton Trail in Rangeley Plt. This was a false alarm.

11/03/2020 0636hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of West Mills Road in and the Industry Road. Charlie Swanson (19) of Cornville was driving a 2014 Honda 2 door when he slid through the intersection and crashed into a tree.

11/03/2020 0706hrs, Deputy Morgan assisted a stranded motorist on Center Hill road in Weld.

11/03/2020 0703hrs, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a second car off the road at the intersection of West Mills Road and Industry Road in Industry. Lexie Cowan (22) of Anson was driving a 2014 ford 4 door when she ran off the road. Rackliffe shut down route 43 until the road was treated.

11/03/2020 0932hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a vandalism complaint at the Appalachian Trail parking in Wyman twp. Someone had destroyed the signs in the parking area.

11/03/2020 1137hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence no Blake Hill Road in Phillips at the request of Mt. Abram High School. As a result of the check Sarah Taylor (35) of Phillips was arrested on a warrant.

11/03/2020 1141hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield at the request of Mt. Abram High School.

11/03/3030 1219hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on the Holley Road in New Vineyard.

11/03/2020 1429hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a construction dumpster allegedly blocking the view of traffic at the intersection of route 2 and 27 in New Sharon.

11/03/2020 1511hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a threatening complaint at a residence eon North Main Street in Strong. As a result of the investigation Ann Leeman (46) of Strong was summoned for Threatening Display of a weapon (knife) and Terrorizing.

11/03/2020 2200hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint on Dads Way in Sandy River Plt.

11/04/2020 1030hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a DHHS referral for a residence on Avon Valley road in Avon.

11/04/2020 1552hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Strong. Nathan Blake (32) of Freeman Twp. was driving a 2007 Mercury when the deer struck the vehicle.

11/04/2020 1634hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a potential stalking complaint at a business on Main Street in Kingfield.

11/05/2020 0928hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a complaint of on line harassment on Main Street in Phillips.

11/05/2020 1106hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a person in mental health distress at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. Morgan transported the person to FMH for an evaluation.

11/05/2020 1106hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call at a residence on Silver Birch Lane in Industry. This was determined to be a line issue.

11/05/2020 1802hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on School Street in Kingfield at the request of a family member. The elderly person there was found okay.

11/05/2020 1937hrs, Deputy Davol arrested Patrick Barr (49) of Avon on a warrant at his residence on the River Road in Avon without incident.

11/05/2020 2101hrs, Deputy Elmes assisted in locating a runaway teen from Center Street in Rangeley.

11/05/2020 2333hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of a dead deer on the side of the road off the Lexington Road in Kingfield.

11/06/2020 0153hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a 911 call at a residence on Knoll Lane in Dallas Plt. This is the second call from the residence since 10/31 and determined to be a land line issue.

Deputies conducted 1 building check. They also conducted 8 elder checks.