JAY — A fire that destroyed a home and attached garage Thursday at 613 Main St. was caused by a grease fire, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said Friday.

State fire investigator Isaiah Peppard of the Office of the State Fire Marshal reviewed the scene Friday and confirmed Booker’s assessment.

The ranch house, attached garage and vehicle inside it were a total loss, Booker said. Mandigo had insurance on the property.

Related Jay woman injured in house fire

Related Headlines Jay woman injured in house fire

« Previous

Next »

filed under: