MONDAY, Nov. 16
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes a vote on requiring masks and physical distancing during all City Council meetings.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
TUESDAY, Nov. 17
AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the library conference room.
AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18
AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Nov. 19
AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.
