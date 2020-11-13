MONDAY, Nov. 16

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes a vote on requiring masks and physical distancing during all City Council meetings.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

TUESDAY, Nov. 17

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the library conference room.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Nov. 19

AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

