100 Years Ago: 1920

Anyone who doubts the establishment of a country club should have visited the site of the Martindale Farm, where Alex T. Chisholm of Portland, and his brother, former professional at the Waterville Club, were laying out the grid course. Team captains are getting their teams lined up for the drive to secure 200 members for the holding company (there were about 123 voluntary members), and a meeting will be arranged within a few days to start a campaign..

50 Years Ago: 1970

The annual fall sports banquet of the Auburn Grandstand Club will be held at the Fairview School Cafeteria Thursday, Nov. 19. beginning at 7 pm, according to Davis Richardson, president of the sports booster organization. The Edward Little High Senior football and cross country teams will be honored at the post-season testimonial. It is the custom of the Auburn Grandstand Club’s testimonial banquets to have brief remarks by the coaches, who comment on the individual members of their teams, and this will be done this year. The head coaches are Lawrence Hersom, football: and William Finch, cross-country. Color movies to be taken at the Edward Little vs. the Lewiston game at LAP tomorrow afternoon will be shown as a feature of the testimonial.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The local chapter of the nation-wide Boys & Girls Club celebrated its grand opening Wednesday at its New Auburn Community Center location on Cook and Second streets. The Boys & Girls Club of Auburn/Lewiston is affiliated with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Portland, which in turn is an independent affiliate of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the national non-profit youth organization providing support to 1,600 club facilities youth nationwide. At the opening ceremonies Wednesday, about 60 children amused themselves in the recreation room, playing ping pong, bumper pool and foosball. Parents and kids signed up for $6 per year memberships, culminating in 36 new members by the end of the night, new Director Carolyn Vail said. Photographs depicting the restoration of the old Dupont Bakery building, before and after lined the entrance to the recreation room. Refreshments were set out for visitors, and two celebratory cakes were decorated with the words “The Positive Place For Kids” in writing. On the wall, a banner read, “The Dream Came True.” The night’s speakers were as enthusiastic as the decorations. “Today is a very special day for all of us. This project began with a vision to provide opportunities for young people,” Mayor Robert Thorpe told the audience. Then he spoke to the children. “But it’s the life of the building that counts.”

