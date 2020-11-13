Citizens of Rangeley:

In an effort to be transparent and to keep our community informed, I am writing this to confirm that we do have positive cases of COVID-19 in the Rangeley area. Local and state officials are currently investigating this case per protocol. While officials are working diligently to stay in front of this, you can continue to help mitigate this by practicing the following measures:

• Practice good hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or hand sanitizer

• Maintain 6-ft distancing whenever feasible

• Wear a face covering in all public settings

Businesses and lodging establishments must remain vigilant in their safety measures as well as tracking guests as outlined by the state.

The numbers in Franklin County are increasing each day. As we head into the holiday season and are spending more time indoors and with groups, we as a community must work together to keep ourselves and our visitors as safe as possible.

If you think you may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive, or you start to exhibit any symptoms, I urge you to contact your primary care provider as soon as possible.

Symptoms may include:

• fever or chills

• cough

• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• fatigue

• muscle or body aches

• headache

• new loss of taste or smell

• sore throat

• congestion or runny nose

• nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea

Please reach out with any questions to r[email protected], or call 2-1-1 or visit Maine CDC website for more information.

Be Safe. Be Well.