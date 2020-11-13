RUMFORD – Brenda M. Nickerson, 80, died Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home. She previously resided with her longtime companion, Jack Dawson.

Born in Rumford on July 28, 1940, she was a daughter of Maynard and Hazel (Bartlett) Nickerson. Brenda was a graduate of Mexico High School and attended the University of Maine at Augusta, always valuing the education of herself and others. Brenda’s life was full of love as she maintained lifelong friendships. She lived a full and adventurous life of travel and motorcycle trips and new experiences. She remained her most authentic self, known for her hippie style, trendy clothing and stylish glasses.

Brenda is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Louvat and husband Robert Jr. of Upton, Mass., Meg Smith and her husband Wayne of Dixfield, Joann Martin of Mexico, Amy Hughes of Rumford, Kristen O’Leary and husband Denis of Ireland, Kelly Martin of Peru; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; a twin sister, Glenda Porter and husband Charles of Florida; bonus daughter, Lydia and her companion Jack Dawson of Rumford.

She was predeceased by a sister, Audrey McKenna, and brothers, Maynard Nickerson Jr. and Dale Nickerson.

The family would like to thank Jack Dawson, Carlene Robinson as her caretakers, Woodlands Senior Living Facility of Farmington and the Rumford Community Home for their care and treatment of Brenda.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Due to COVID-19 a Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Interment will be in the Rumford Center Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Masks are required and we will be following social distancing.

Those who desire may contribute to

Michael J Fox Foundation,

P.O. Box 5015,

Hagerstown, MD

21741-5014

in her memory