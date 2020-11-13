LEWISTON – Christopher Robert Harmon of Lewiston passed away Oct. 20, 2020 after a long illness.

Born in Portland on Feb. 9, 1960, Chris was the son of Harry Harmon Jr. and Sandra H. Lewis. He graduated from Greeley High School and worked as a carpenter.

After he started his own company he concentrated on repairing mobile homes. He liked his elderly customers and if someone couldn’t pay he would do the work for free.

He loved going to Katandin Iron Works and fishing. His two cats were his best friends and loyal companions.

He was predeceased by his father; and four brothers, Brian Harmon, James Harmon, Kevin Harmon and Scott Harmon.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sandra and Robert Lewis; brother, Harry “Skip” Harmon and his partner Lisa Monroe; eight nieces and nephews; and 15 grand-nieces and grand-nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a burial in the spring.

Donations in his name

can be made to

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.