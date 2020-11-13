Charges
Auburn
• Odenel Pubien, 24, of Orlando, Florida, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 1:22 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue.
Androscoggin County
• David Kenney, 27, listed as transient, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 10:04 a.m. Thursday in Cumberland County.
• Jacob Trickey, 30, of 201 Cleve Tripp Road, Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic assault, 10:37 p.m. Thursday at that address.
