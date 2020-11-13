RUMFORD — The Parish of the Holy Savior will hold the annual Christmas Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Holy Savior Parish Hall, Franklin Street. The church will adhere to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions.

Handmade and decorated fresh Christmas wreaths will be available for pre-orders, date to be announced. The hot turkey luncheon will be served starting at 10:30 a.m. as take-out only. Traditional knitted items, homemade crafts, and baked goods will also be available as will the raffle ticket drawing, with prizes to be announced soon.

New this year, credit cards will be accepted for the turkey luncheon and fair purchases.

Call the church to donate a handmade craft, knitted item or baked goodies or to volunteer for the fair. For more information, call 207-364-5157 or the parish office at 207-364-4556.