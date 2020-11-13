REGION — Adult learners from Franklin County who are returning to school for post-secondary education are eligible to apply for the Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship.

Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. First-time applicants need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program but are encouraged to make that commitment before applying for renewal consideration.

The deadline for applications is December 15, 2020. Complete guidelines and application form are available through the Maine Community Foundation, www.mainecf.org.

Both Elizabeth (Betty) and Hugh Montgomery had roots in Phillips, Maine. Betty was born in Phillips and attended schools there and Hugh summered there. They went to college, Betty to Simmons and Hugh to Harvard, and pursued careers as librarians.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

