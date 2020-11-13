|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, November 13
|AUTO RACING
|2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|3:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|6:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|5:30 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals, Cary, N.C.
|7 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Louisiana State vs. Alabama, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
|8 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals, Cary, N.C.
|9:30 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4
|RODEO
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
|RUGBY
|3:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin
|SWIMMING
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2 —
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Pet of the week
-
The Franklin Journal
Energy Matters – With what shall we cook?
-
The Franklin Journal
Chesterville Veteran’s Day service
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling Results
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly