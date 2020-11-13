(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, November 13
AUTO RACING
2:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

6:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Florida International

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals, Cary, N.C.

7 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Louisiana State vs. Alabama, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

8 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals, Cary, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi State

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Arkansas

GOLF
1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4

RODEO
11 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

RUGBY
3:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, Women State of Origin

SWIMMING
10 a.m.

NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 1

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2 —

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles