758 Municipal Votes
Selectman
Anthony Atkinson 143 Write-Ins 5
Mark Beauregard 254 Over Votes 0
David Haley 336 Under Votes 20
768 General Votes
President/Vice President – 1st RCV
Biden, Joseph 294 Trump, Donald 449
De La Fuente, Roque 1 Write-Ins 3
Hawkins, Howard 7 Over Votes 1
Jorgensen, Jo 7 Under Votes 6
U.S. Senate – 1st RCV
Collins, Susan 514 Write-Ins 0
Gideon, Sara 216 Over Votes 1
Linn, Max 4 Under Votes 10
Savage, Lisa 23
Rep. to Congress – 1st RCV
Crafts, Dale 396 Write-Ins 1
Golden, Jared 347 Over Votes 1
Under Votes 23
State Senator District 17
Back, Russell 471 Over Votes 0
Collins, Jan 266 Under Votes 27
State Senator District 18
Keim, Lisa 1 Over Votes 0
Perkins, Gabriel 3 Under Votes 0
Rep. to Legislature District 117
Head, Francis 451 Over Votes 0
Sessions, Savannah 271 Under Votes 46
Judge for Probate Oxford County
Crockett, Jarrod 1
Over Votes 0
Under Votes 3
Register of Probate Franklin County
Jordan, Heidi 610
Over Votes 0
Under Votes 154
Register of Probate Oxford County
Dilworth, Jennifer 1
Over Votes 0
Under Votes 3
Sheriff Franklin County
Hastings, Edward 252
Nichols, Scott 479
Over Votes 0
Under Votes 33
County Commissioner Oxford County District 2
Cole, Scott 0
Duguay, David 1
Over Votes 0
Under Votes 3
