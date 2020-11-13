758 Municipal Votes

Selectman

Anthony Atkinson                  143                        Write-Ins                       5

Mark Beauregard                    254                              Over Votes                    0

David Haley                            336                              Under Votes               20

 

768 General Votes

President/Vice President – 1st RCV

Biden, Joseph                          294                              Trump, Donald            449

De La Fuente, Roque                  1                              Write-Ins                         3

Hawkins, Howard                       7                              Over Votes                      1

Jorgensen, Jo                               7                              Under Votes                   6

 

U.S. Senate – 1st RCV

Collins, Susan                         514                              Write-Ins                         0

Gideon, Sara                           216                              Over Votes                      1

Linn, Max                                   4                              Under Votes                  10

Savage, Lisa                               23

 

Rep. to Congress – 1st RCV

Crafts, Dale                             396                              Write-Ins                         1

Golden, Jared                          347                              Over Votes                      1

Under Votes                  23

 

State Senator District 17

Back, Russell                          471                              Over Votes                      0

Collins, Jan                              266                              Under Votes                  27

 

State Senator District 18

Keim, Lisa                               1                                  Over Votes                     0

Perkins, Gabriel                       3                                  Under Votes                  0

 

Rep. to Legislature District 117

Head, Francis                          451                              Over Votes                    0

Sessions, Savannah                 271                              Under Votes               46

 

Judge for Probate Oxford County

Crockett, Jarrod                         1

Over Votes                                 0

Under Votes                              3

 

Register of Probate Franklin County

Jordan, Heidi                          610

Over Votes                                  0

Under Votes                           154

 

Register of Probate Oxford County

Dilworth, Jennifer                      1

Over Votes                                 0

Under Votes                              3

 

Sheriff Franklin County

Hastings, Edward                   252

Nichols, Scott                         479

Over Votes                                  0

Under Votes                             33

 

County Commissioner Oxford County District 2

Cole, Scott                                  0

Duguay, David                           1

Over Votes                                  0

Under Votes                               3

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles