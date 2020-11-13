FARMINGTON — Veterans were recognized for their service and sacrifices at wreath laying ceremonies Wednesday morning, Nov. 11.

The Roderick Crosby American Legion Post 28 color guard marched to the World War I Memorial Arch where some 50 people had gathered. Some were seen waving small American flags.

A wreath was placed at the base of the monument by World War II veteran Francis Paling.

Chaplain Langdon Adams read the poem In Flanders Field.

After a prayer, taps was played by bugler Paul Harnden.

Many of those attending then took advantage of the warm, sunny day and walked to Meeting House Park.

The color guard marched from the District Court parking lot to Main Street.

Veteran John Pare placed a wreath at the World War II Honor Roll while Legionnaire Jennifer Bowser-Kimble placed a wreath at another monument in the park. Later Jim Bouffard placed a wreath at the Civil War monument.

Adjutant Peter Tracy asked those gathered to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, after which he expanded on the words just spoken.

“Our pledge will help us, if we can follow it. There’s been a lot of turmoil but we’ve been through it before,” he said. “President Lincoln said, ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’ We must remain a team and pull together against all challenges.”

The law ensures every person is treated fairly and has equal opportunity, but not equal outcomes, Tracy noted.

“If we see injustice, we will fix it, within our republic,” he said. “Justice requires respectful disagreement.

“If we can all adhere to the Pledge of Allegiance, our country will be strong and we all will be free, while safe.”

Tracy then quoted Wendall Phillips, “External vigilance is the price of liberty.”

A wreath was later placed at the American Legion post by Ron Smith, Sr.

