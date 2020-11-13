BUCKFIELD — A Turner woman was injured Friday morning when her SUV was was rear-ended on Depot Street.
Police said Wanda McCormick, 58, was coming to a stop on Depot Street about 7:30 a.m. when her Ford Explorer was struck from behind by a Toyota RAV4 driven by Mickayla Wiley, 24, of Buckfield.
Wiley and a passenger escaped the wreck without injury. McCormick suffered unspecified injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Lewiston hospital.
Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Zane Loper said McCormick’s injuries did not appear life-threatening.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
How to field dress wild game properly and safely
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Sports
DeChambeau learning it’s not so easy to overpower Augusta National
-
Franklin
Wood stove suspected cause of fire at Livermore Falls home
-
The Rangeley Highlander
TENET Showing at RFA Lakeside Theater