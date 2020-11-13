LIVERMORE FALLS — A wood stove is the likely cause of a fire that burned through one wall of a mobile home at 41 Fairview St. on Friday afternoon, Fire Chief Edward Hastings IV said.

There were no injuries.

James Burnham, 51, was inside when he saw flames shooting up the side of his home and attempted to extinguish them while waiting for firefighters.

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes, Hastings said.

It was reported about 12:40 p.m.

The chief said the blaze originated in the area of a lean-to style roof attached to the back of the home. A wood stove in the same area is considered the likely cause, he said, and the investigation continues.

Damage was limited to the wall.

