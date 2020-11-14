OXFORD — A man reported missing Saturday afternoon was found by the Warden Service, according to police.

The Oxford Police Department issued a Silver Alert earlier in the day for 60-year old Steven George Levesque of Oxford.

According to the Oxford Police Department, Levesque left 10 Oakwood Dr. on foot Saturday around 1:15 p.m., wearing pajama pants and a plain T-shirt.

An email just after 5:30 p.m. from Katherine England of the Maine State Police indicated Levesque was found alive by Wardens.

