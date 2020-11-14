WALES — Police on Saturday identified an Augusta man as the driver of a 2017 Peterbuilt dump truck that rolled over Friday, killing him.

John R. Bennett, 52, of Augusta was driving the truck loaded with gravel on Route 126 when the truck left the roadway and rolled over, police said.

Bennett died at the scene from the injuries he sustained in the accident and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Bennett was the sole occupant of the dump truck, according to William Gagne, chief deputy of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department.

Route 126 was closed for several hours while deputies with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine State Police investigated the crash.

Fire departments from Monmouth, Wales and Sabattus and the Sabattus Police Department also responded to the crash.

« Previous

filed under: