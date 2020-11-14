WOODSTOCK — A poll observer working at the Town Office on Election Day said he believes he contracted COVID-19 on Election Day and wants others to be advised.

The man, believed to be from Fryeburg, said he worked all day at the polls and witnessed many voters coming in unmasked. He said anyone who spent “any amount of time” there that day should be told to get tested.

Town Manager Vern Maxfield said in an email Friday that he didn’t feel many voters were unmasked, but admitted some were.

The office was closed this week for deep cleaning, which officials had already scheduled to take place after the election as a precaution, he said.

Maxfield has been quarantined since he tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, infected by a relative outside Oxford County, he said. He developed symptoms Nov. 4, got tested Nov. 6 and got the results Nov. 7. He said he was contacted by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention after the lab results and was feeling better Friday.

Maxfield said he advised Town Clerk Rose Fraser of his infection and she was able to get a test Thursday, but he didn’t know if she had results yet.

