BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Quebec – On Sept. 27, 2020, Sister Pauline passed with her Franciscan Sisters by her side.

Born Jan. 28, 1935 to Claire Leriche Nadeau and Donat Nadeau of Auburn, Maine. Pauline lived near Saint Louis School where the Little Franciscans of Mary were teaching. Religious life began to sprout in her around the age of 9. She graduated from Saint Louis school and attended one year at Edward Little High School.

At the age of 16 in 1951 she entered the order of the Little Franciscans of Mary in Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec where she received her Habit on August 11, 1952. Pauline took her Temporary Vows August 12, 1954, and Perpetual Vows on August 12, 1957. Then in 1955 she began her missionary career teaching young children in Auburn, Fort Kent and Myrtle Beach. During 1986-2005 she spent three years in Worcester, Mass. and 13 more years in Baie-Saint-Paul, at the Mother House assisting in the infirmary and nursing home until 2005. At that time she became a patient there. She was honored for her many artistic talents and music.

She was predeceased by her five brothers, Raymond, Bertrand, Marcel, Donald and her twin brother, Paul, also one sister, Germaine St.Pierre.

Survived by multiple nieces, nephews and their spouses.

Her Franciscan Sisters wrote “Honor to you Pauline for your gift of amazement in the presence of children, the beauty of nature, flowers and birds.” Many thanks to the Little Franciscans Sisters of Mary for their wonderful care and support.

