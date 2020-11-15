Nov. 15, 1888: The Maine Steamship Co. accepts a $160,000 bid from Bath Iron Works for the construction of the steamship Cottage City.

It is the 4-year-old Bath shipyard’s first shipbuilding project.

The vessel is delivered to the owners in May 1890. It carries passengers between Portland and New York for more than seven years without incident, then is sold to a ferry service in Seattle, where it carries prospectors bound for the Klondike gold fields and freight headed to Alaska.

The steamer finally breaks up on the rocks at Cape Mudge, British Columbia, after 21 years of service.

Related Read more moments in Maine history and stories about the bicentennial

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

filed under: