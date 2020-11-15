Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Samuel Warren, 30, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, 11 p.m. Friday, at 57 Main St. in Livermore Falls.

• Jennifer Morin, 36, of Greene, on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, violating conditions of release and burglary of a motor vehicle, Saturday, at 285 Sawyer Road.

• John Edwards, 49, of Greene, on charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and violating conditions of release, 2:34 p.m. Saturday, at 6 Soliven Road in Greene.

• Kiel Haley, 35, of Turner, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 7 p.m. Saturday, in Turner.

Lewiston

• Derrick Brousseau, 47, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Walnut and Webster streets.

• Rebecca Poulin, 32, transient, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 1:39 p.m. Sunday, at 1440 Lisbon St.

