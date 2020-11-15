|Sunday, November 15
(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|AUTO RACING
|5:05 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
|7:30 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul
NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain
|BOWLING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
FS1 — California at UCLA
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Arizona State at Michigan
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinals, Durham, N.C.
|2 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
|4 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C.
|6 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, Quarterfinals, Raleigh, N.C.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
|1 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
|6 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Auburn, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas (taped)
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Carolina
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Arizona
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Baltimore at New England
|RODEO
|5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal
|SWIMMING
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
|3 p.m.
NBC — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
