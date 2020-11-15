Sunday, November 15
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
5:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

7:30 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul

NBCSN — FIM Moto GP: The Valencian Community Grand Prix, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain

BOWLING
7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

FS1 — California at UCLA

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

BTN — Arizona State at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinals, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.

4 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C.

6 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Pittsburgh, Quarterfinals, Raleigh, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

1 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

6 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Auburn, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. TBD, Second Round, Orange Beach, Ala.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Alabama

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas (taped)

GOLF
10 a.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Baltimore at New England

RODEO
5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA Nations League: England at Belgium

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal

SWIMMING
12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

3 p.m.

NBC — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped)

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles