TURNER — A barn was severely damaged by a fire Sunday morning on 314 County Road.

The fire reported at approximately 7:30 a.m., was caused by a heat lamp used for the chickens, said Turner Fire Chief Nathan Guptill.

The fire spread up the wall and destroyed all the hay in the loft, causing severe damage in the upper portion of the structure.

Firefighters got the flames under control in about an hour, Guptill said.

Despite the damage, Guptill said the barn is still usable.

The property at 314 County Road is located near Crystal Lake.

