An eagle-eyed reader of a story that ran in Sunday’s Sun Journal managed to nail down where a mysterious photograph was taken.

The story focused on an Englishman’s search for a woman who might be his sister, captured in a single photograph on which the man’s long-dead father wrote, “MY DAUGHTER, LOREEN.”

The snapshot showed the woman sitting on the deck of a boat, with a port in the background.

When Stephen Arbour of Augusta saw it, he recognized the location captured in the photograph: The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, on Seavey Island in Kittery.

With a little sleuthing on Google Maps, he even found a streetscape photograph shot recently from a nearby bridge that apparently captured the same background. Note in particular the long, low, white building over her left shoulder.

With the location of the picture seemingly locked down, the prospects for a Maine connection to Loreen appear much stronger.

Nobody has yet to come forward with any clue about who she might be or whether she could possibly be Royal Navy veteran Jack London Gradwell’s daughter.

Gradwell’s son, though, did find another bit of evidence of his father’s connection to the HMS Saker, the Royal Navy’s World War II land-based office in Lewiston from 1943 to 1945.

Of all things, it is a wartime Christmas card that Jack London Gradwell sent to his wife in Bolton, England, on Nov. 24, 1943, apparently from the United States.

