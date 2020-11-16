West Forks native Brandon Berry looks down at Zack Kuhn during their welterweight title bout Saturday at the Sports Zone in Derry, New Hampshire. Berry won by a second round technical knockout to take the Universal Boxing Organization’s All-American welterweight title. Contributed photo/Kineo Boxing Photography

DERRY, N.H. — With a second round technical knockout victory Saturday afternoon, West Forks native Brandon Berry won the second belt of his professional boxing career.

Berry defeated Zack Kuhn at the Sports Zone to win the Universal Boxing Organization’s All-American welterweight title.

Related

Central Maine boxers prep for title bouts

On Saturday night, also in Derry, New Hampshire, Fairfield’s Justin Rolfe lost an eight-round unanimous decision to Mike Marshall in his first defense of the USA New England heavyweight belt. Rolfe (4-2-1) won the belt with a victory over Tracey Johnson on Aug. 29.

With the win over Kuhn, Berry claimed the second belt of his career. In 2014, Berry won the Northeast junior welterweight crown in 2014. Saturday’s win was the sixth consecutive for Berry, whose professional record is now 19-5-2.

Related Headlines

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
kennebec journal, morning sentinel
Related Stories
Latest Articles