FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted 2-1 on Monday to change the time of their bimonthly meetings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month effective Dec. 15.

“I am not in favor of changing hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong said. Commissioner-elect Lance Harvell of Farmington should have known what time the meetings were before he ran for office, Barker said.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington pointed out that they previously changed the time for Barker because he couldn’t make it at 9 a.m.

Harvell is a school teacher in MSAD 58. The later time in the day would make it easier for him to make meetings, Webster said. Two of the candidates who ran for office wanted to change the time of the meeting to later in the day to make it easier for the public to attend, he said.

Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton said he told Harvell that he supported the idea. It would be much easier for Harvell to make meetings as well as Brann who is a retired teacher who does a lot of substitute teaching in Regional School Unit 9.

The county staff would still be here at 3 p.m. and it is still within working hours, he said.

Barker said he has put up with losing by a 2-1 vote for five years. It won’t change when the new commissioner comes on board, he said.

“I am not going to quit. I am a fighter,” Barker said.

Barker opposed the vote while Brann and Webster were in favor of the change.

In other business, county Clerk Julie Magoon said the decision to close the courthouse on Thursday to the public came after discussions with staff members, including county Emergency Management Agency directors.

The sheriff has also instituted changes at the jail, she said.

It is in the staff’s best interest to keep the courthouse closed to the public, Magoon said, given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Most of filings that people may have to do can be done online and there is a drop box inside the Main Street door for people who need to drop off paperwork.

“We’re in the yellow (category) right now,” Barker said. “I don’t think it should be reopened until it is back in the green. We have to protect our employees.”

Gov. Janet Mills moved Franklin County into the moderate risk category “yellow” under the state Health Advisory System on Nov. 6 after positive coronavirus cases continued to increase. The “green” category suggests the county has a relatively low risk of COVID.

To access the Franklin County government website click on www.franklincountymaine.gov.

The District Attorney’s Office will also be closed until further notice.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr., who was not at the meeting, said the changes were not major at the jail. He just put a temporary halt to any outside services with the exception of psychological until numbers start to dwindle in the county, he said.

In another matter, commissioners decided to wait until the first meeting in January when Harvell is on board to discuss proposed changes to the state law governing the Franklin County budget process. A committee that included a commissioner, Magoon, two budget committee members and state Rep. Thomas Skolfied, R-Weld, reviewed the law and proposed changes. One of those includes the Budget Advisory Committee setting the commissioners annual salary. It is currently $12,000 with no other benefits.

