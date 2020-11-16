An afternoon workshop using fresh Maine balsam fir, pine and cedar foliage adorned with rosehips, pine cones and a bow to make a unique seasonal wreath for you to take home will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Creative Artisans in Lewiston. The finished wreath will be over two feet across when finished and materials will be provided – but please bring your own pruning shears.

Instructors Whitney Graham and Mallory Sweetser grow and harvest flowers at Beckwith Farm in Yarmouth. They have been selling handmade wreaths at the Portland Farmers Market for seven years now.

The fee for the class is $40 per person.

Creative Artisans is located in the Pepperell Mill complex at 550 Lisbon St. Lewiston. Enter the complex from Lisbon St. between Mr. Drew and His Animals Too and Capsawn. Creative Artisans is the 3rd dock on the left. Look for the signs. For more information, call (207) 713-4786.

