The University of New Hampshire production of “Hershel & the Hanukkah Goblins” opens on Thursday, Nov. 19. and will be available as a filmed theatrical production.

“Hershel & the Hanukkah Goblins” sparked a creative idea in UNH lecturer Carol Fisher and she knew exactly how to bring it to life. She, along with the help of her advanced puppetry students, created a world where Hershel needs to come up with all sorts of ways to keep the menorah lit and prevent the goblins from blowing out the candles. Each goblin is a different and unique puppet determined to keep the synagogue for themselves. When Hershel, played by UNH student Kevin McDonough, proves to be quite the adversary the leader of the Goblins comes to the stage at a towering nine feet tall.

If you aren’t familiar with the book, the play is based on the same name and you should know this is not just a story about Hanukkah, but a story of a man using his wits and courage to overcome a seemingly insurmountable challenge. No matter what you celebrate during the holiday season this show is a must see!

There will be no in-person performances for “Hershel & the Hanukkah Goblins.” This filmed performance will be available from Thursday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 22. Tickets will be sold online only. General public: $10, UNH ID/Senior/Group of 15 or more: $8 each, Youth (17 and under): $6. This ticket is for the streamed video of a filmed stage production. You will receive an email containing the viewing link approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. Purchase your ticket via our website with no additional fees at www.UNHArts.com.

