The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the seventh day cases have been above 100 in Maine. There were no new deaths.
The seven-day new case average dropped slightly from Sunday, from 182.6 to 179, but it remains far higher than even two weeks ago, when it was 91.1. A month ago it was 28.4.
The CDC recorded 9,117 total cases Monday, 8,180 confirmed and 937 probable. That’s up from total cases on Sunday.
Cumberland County still has the most cases, with 3,270. York County has the second most with 1,814. Androscoggin County has the third most with 1,203.
Oxford County has 240 cases. Franklin County has 156.
