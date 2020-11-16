• Brian S. Cole, 47, of 1343 A Pequawket Trail, Brownfield on a charge of domestic violence assault, 4:15 a.m. Sunday in Brownfield by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
• Michael L. Errington, 54, of Milton Township on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 8:29 p.m. Saturday in Norway by Norway Police Department.
• Jonathon Every, 29, of 398 Main St., Mexico on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 9:22 p.m. Saturday in Norway by Norway Police Department.
• William Montplaisir, 31, of 399 Howe Hill Road, Greenwood on a charge of fugitive from justice, 8:27 a.m. Friday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
