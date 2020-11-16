Kitchen staff members from Edward Little High School organize breakfast and lunch meals-to-go in the school parking lot in Auburn on Monday. Due to the high school being closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, staff provided meals to ensure that all students had access to food. One breakfast, one lunch and two boxed “snow packs” are available per pickup to anyone age 18 and under. “Snow packs” consist of a non-perishable breakfast and lunch, which go home with students when a “snow day” is anticipated. Meal pickups are in the ELHS parking lot this week on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 1 p.m. In-school classes are scheduled to start back up on Monday, Nov. 23. Pictured from left are: Kirsten Provencher, Debbie Kyllonen, Kit Sawyer and Carolyn Ritchie. Bus aid Wayne Thomas is in the background. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Auburn School Department Nutrition Director Chris Piercey pulls out warm meals Monday for a parent that arrived to pick up meals-to-go at Edward Little High School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo