Mike Murphy, a member of the Poland Conservation Commission, rakes Monday morning around the kiosk at the trailhead of the Bragdon Hill Conservation Area. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Adam Campbell, of Allied Dock Services, removes a makeshift bridge Monday that will be replaced with an all weather permanent platform that will connect with the existing structure, foreground, that was installed last year. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Allied Dock Services owner Jesse Williams, left, on Monday morning levels a new section of an elevated walkway, right, to connect to an existing section that was installed last year on the Hemlock Trail, one of several in the Bragdon Hill Conservation Area in Poland. In the background is one of his employees, Adam Campbell, using a makeshift lift system to elevate it to the proper height before installing metal posts to the powdered coated aluminon sections, one of several that will be installed throughout the trail system. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A map of the Bragdon Hill Conservation Area trail system on the kiosk at the trailhead off North Raymond Road in Poland. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
feature, poland maine
