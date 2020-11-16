Charges
Lewiston
• Cody Chadwick, 28, of 30 College St., on charges of criminal trespass and on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10 a.m. Monday at 76 Walnut St.
• Kyle Farmer, 21, of 197 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:45 p.m. Monday at 1 Cedar St.
• Eric Pepin, 46, of 165 Pinewoods Road, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:49 p.m. Sunday at 8 Tanglewood Drive.
Auburn
• Darryl Jamison, 58, listed as transient, on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 11:30 a.m. Monday at Moulton Field.
Androscoggin County
• Russell Golden, 53, of 49 Upper Drive, Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of domestic assault, 8:36 p.m. Sunday at 14 Upper St.
• Jason Jencks, 39, of 25 Village St., Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a warrant charging a violation or probation, 11:45 a.m. Monday at that address.
