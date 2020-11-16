SOUTH PORTLAND — Southern Maine Community College is holding a series of virtual open houses, high school visits and informational sessions for prospective and accepted students to learn about SMCC and its academic programs.

The SMCC Admissions Office will offer virtual open houses grouped by academic division Dec. 1-8. The date and time of each open house is dependent on the program of interest and will provide information about the admissions process and financial aid. The open houses will also feature breakout sessions with faculty from different academic programs.

The schedule is as follows:

Applied Technology: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Architecture & Engineering Design, Automotive, Construction Technology, Electrical Engineering, Heavy Equipment Operations, Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Horticulture, Precision Machining & Manufacturing and Plumbing.

Public Safety: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Fire Science and Criminal Justice.

Health Science: 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Health Sciences, Nutrition and Dietetics, Medical Assisting and Nursing.

Arts & Sciences: 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Biotechnology, Early Childhood Education, Education (K-12), Behavioral Health & Human Services, Liberal Studies with a focus in Art, Psychology, History, Political Science or Math.

Business & Information Technology: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Business Administration, Business Administration Online, Sports Management, Hospitality, Culinary Arts, Communications and New Media, Cyber Security, Computer Science and Information Technology.

For more information and to sign up, visit the SMCC Connect/Visit webpage.

The Admissions Office is also:

Offering health science-specific information sessions for those interested in Respiratory Therapy, Radiography, Cardiovascular Technology, EMS/Paramedicine and Nursing that individuals can sign up for on the SMCC website.

Offering 30-minute general informational sessions with an admissions counselor that individuals can sign up for on the SMCC website.

Setting up informational sessions with high schools so students can meet with SMCC admissions counselors remotely. Students should check with their guidance counselors.

While SMCC’s buildings are closed to visitors due to COVID-19, SMCC invites people to take self-guided tours of the South Portland and Brunswick campuses. Visitors are asked to follow safety protocols that are outlined on signs throughout the campuses.

