Monday, November 16
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustädter Stadion, Weiner Neustadt, Austria

SWIMMING
12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS
7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles