|Monday, November 16
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustädter Stadion, Weiner Neustadt, Austria
|SWIMMING
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
|TENNIS
|7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin
