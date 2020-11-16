This year would have marked the 20th Annual Photo A Go-Go auction to benefit the Bakery Photo Collective. Due to COVID-19, the group will host Photo A Go-Go, To Go, an online print sale rather than an auction, that begins on Friday, Nov. 27, and closes at midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The sale features the work of over 50 local and nationally recognized photographers – from affordable small prints to high-end editions from established artists.

Photo A Go-Go supports the Bakery’s darkroom and digital facility on Forest Avenue, and provides funding for our educational workshops and artist talks. For more information about the sale and on how to become a member, please visit bakeryphoto.com.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: