For the second year in a row, “Under African Skies,” a safe and socially distanced special event and benefit, will be cohosted by Side By Each Brewing in Auburn with WISE Zambia, a non-profit supporting the empowerment and economic independence of young children and women in Zambia. To learn more about WISE Zambia, join us in person or virtually from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Side By Each Brewing can safely accommodate up to 50 people. Enjoy a beer brewed specially for this event and hear live African music from local drummer Bernie Vigna playing drums and balafon, and a chance to win a “Brewer for a Day” experience. The purchase of a $25 ticket entitles the in-person ticket holder to $4 off any beverage. All proceeds will go towards funding scholarships to students in Zambia.

Board chair Joanne Bollinger and supporter Alyssa Wright will host the event and they will speak about their mission work and the programs that support educational empowerment and agricultural self-sufficiency and share a video about their programs with Zambia Country Director Maggie Indopu Wamunyima.

WISE Zambia’s primary focus is vulnerable young women and girls from some of the most remote and most impoverished parts of Zambia. These girls and young women are unlikely to get an education beyond the 7th grade, making girls 13-17 at high risk for early marriage and motherhood. WISE strives for a 75/25% ratio of girls to boys and has a nine-year commitment to their students. Over nine years, the tuition covers five years of secondary school, four years of college, and necessary tools to help them succeed, including room and board, transportation to and from school, and all supplies.

Side By Each Brewing Co. is located at 1110 Minot Ave., Auburn.

