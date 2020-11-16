Violinist Mary Hunter and pianist James Parakilas will perform at the Oasis of Music from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston.

This duo, made up of music professors emeritae from Bates and Bowdoin colleges, will perform the Prokofiev Sonata in D Major, originally written for flute and piano. Both are well-known performers and arts advocates in the community.

Hunter performs with the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra and is a musicologist and professor emerita at Bowdoin College with interests in eighteenth-century opera, the history and ideology of performance, and music in culture. She has received research grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Philosophical Society and the National Humanities Center.

Parakilas is professor emeritus at Bates College, an author and frequent performer as a soloist, accompanist and chamber music player in the area, and is currently the chair of the board of LA Arts.

Admission to the Oasis of Music is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call (207) 344-3106.

