Lasell University recognizes area student leaders

NEWTON, Mass. — A number of student leaders at Lasell University have engaged in opportunities to enhance their leadership skills and bring positive change to the community.

Kiara Fournier, a resident of Auburn, is a member of the Emerging Leaders program. The program is an eight-week workshop series in which students focus on their leadership qualities, how to utilize their strengths, how to adapt behaviors, have difficult conversations and ensure they are being healthy leaders. The program is the second in the Lasell Office of Student Activities and Orientation’s Leadership Passport Program. Students must be nominated to participate.

Nicholas Dovinsky, a resident of Monmouth, is a member of the Advanced Leadership Seminar. The seminar gives junior and senior students the opportunity to learn from peers, staff, faculty, guest speakers and administrators, with the goal of understanding different leadership perspectives and reflecting on their own development in various topic areas. Students are encouraged to take leadership skills learned in each seminar and apply them outside the classroom at programs and events on campus. Students are invited to attend based on a nomination and application process.

Seniors named college board national recognition scholars

FRYEBURG — Five Fryeburg Academy seniors have been named College Board National Recognition Scholars, scoring in the top 2.5 percent of 2019 PSAT/NMSQT test takers and identifying as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American, Latinx, Indigenous or attending school in a rural area and/or come from a small town. These students are Kyleana Carbone, Ava Chadbourne, Kaia DeVries, Quang Nguyen and Andrii Obertas.

Additionally, the college board has recognized Kaia DeVries as a Commended Scholar for achieving a score that was among the highest 50,000 scores on tests taken. 1.7 million students nationally took the 2019 PSAT/NMSQT.