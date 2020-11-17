Masonic lodge to host baked bean supper

LOVELL — Delta Masonic Lodge 53, 920 Lovell Road, will host a baked bean and hot dog supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out on Saturday, Nov. 21. The price is $7 a person.

There will be delivery dinners available to the local elderly and handicapped. Call in advance, but no later than noon Nov. 21, at 207-928-3132.

Proceeds will to go to Delta Lodge trustees.

Church wreath sales to benefit missions

NORWAY — Fresh handmade balsam Christmas wreaths, $15 each, will be sold from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, in the parking lot at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St.

All proceeds will benefit the missions of the church. Those wishing may pre-order a wreath by contacting the church office at 207-743-2290 or emailing [email protected]

During the wreath sale, the church will hold a drive-by drop-off of nonperishable food and toiletries for high school students, and donations of mittens, hats and scarves for preschool, elementary and high school students.

Church is hosting drive-up bean supper

LISBON FALLS — A drive-up bean supper will be held from 4:30 p.m. until sold out on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Lisbon United Methodist Church, 14 School St. The meal is being sponsored by the Methodist Women.

The menu will include pea beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, brown bread and cookies for $8 for adults.



For more information, call Gwen Rioux at 207- 353-6814.

SAD 52 to offer virtual watercolor painting class

TURNER — SAD 52 and Kellie Chasse are offering a mini-watercolor class at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, on Zoom. Chasse will lead a class in creating holly berries. Cost is $25. A Zoom link will be sent once registered.

Chasse is a full-time artist, content creator and online instructor, living in Old Town. Her mission is to help people find their inner artist with kindness, support and reassurance. “I love to explore and challenge myself in many mediums like watercolor, alcohol inks, resin and more,” said Chasse.

If interested in offering a remote class, email Kelly Cabral at [email protected] The next session starts in January.