PARIS — Fire crews from several communities battled a blaze Tuesday night at a house on Tremont Street in Paris.

Firefighters from Paris, Norway, Oxford and West Paris responded at about 7:30 p.m. to 27 Tremont St.

The first crews to arrive reported the house was consumed in flames, with the occupants out of the building but pets possibly still inside.

Soon after the first firefighters arrived, they called for additional assistance from other towns.

The damaged dwelling is a two-story home with attached garage, located a short distance from the Paris Post Office.

At about 8 p.m., a second alarm was sounded and fire crews from Bridgton, Buckfield, Greenwood, Hebron, Norway, Otisfield and Woodstock were called to Tremont Street or asked to cover fire stations for crews fighting the blaze.

Tremont Street runs between Paris Hill and Mt. Mica roads.

« Previous

filed under: