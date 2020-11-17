If it was only a matter of being a sore loser, you could excuse Trump. But what he’s doing — loudly advocating distrust of our most basic democratic practices, and making it harder for Biden to take up the position — is making us weaker as a nation.

Bad enough he’s spent the past three years and 10 months fomenting divisions — the next two months will apparently be even more damaging. It is illegal to yell fire in a crowded theater, and it should be illegal to make false claims that undermine democratic elections and effective leadership.

Trump may have the legal right to make challenges, but that does not mean it is the right thing to do.

Jonathan Cohen, Farmington