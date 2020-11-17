LEWISTON — City officials are assessing staff protocols in the wake of several COVID-19 outbreaks in Lewiston over the last week, including seven confirmed cases at the Lewiston Fire Department.

According to Deputy City Administrator Dale Doughty, the rise in coronavirus cases in Androscoggin County and the recent outbreak among firefighters has led to a departmentwide updating of plans, including contingency plans for scaling back services at City Hall and defining essential employees.

Officials said Tuesday there are no plans to institute local restrictions beyond what has been ordered by Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Centers for Disease Control, but that the city is “prepared and ready” should more restrictions — like another stay-at-home order — be instituted.

Maine has so far resisted additional restrictions, despite rising cases and examples of other states implementing new restrictions.

At the same time, Doughty said the city has been working with a CDC epidemiologist on contact tracing and testing advice related to the Fire Department outbreak. City administration has been notifying other employees or noncity staff who may have come into contact with individuals who later tested positive.

Like many other local businesses, that means the city is also dealing with periodic staff shortages due to employees being out of work to quarantine or be tested as a precaution.

Doughty also said the city is investigating a complaint from a Lewiston woman that several firefighters entered her home without face coverings earlier this month while responding to a call. Resident Melissa Dunn, speaking to the City Council on Tuesday, said she ended up staying at a local hotel because she “felt it was safer than staying in my own home.”

“The city funds these positions,” she said, adding that “we should have a say” in how they operate.

Doughty said there is a mandatory mask policy within the department, but said there are instances where firefighters may not wear them. He said the city is also revisiting its health screening policies and “will be implementing more explicit screening activities.”

Just in the last week, Lewiston has seen outbreaks at the Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center, Lewiston High School, and the Lewiston Fire Department. In Auburn, outbreaks have been reported at Clover Health Care and Edward Little High School. Both school outbreaks have resulted in temporary closures.

Mayor Mark Cayer said Tuesday that the city has been taking its cues from Gov. Janet Mills and the CDC when it comes to public health restrictions.

“I truly believe the governor’s response has been reasonable,” he said.

But, he said, if residents “don’t do our part now” to stem the tide of new infections, “businesses are going to suffer.”

He said within the next few days, the city will be rolling out public messaging asking residents to support businesses by adhering to health restrictions, hoping to get the community to realize that more restrictions heading into winter could be a devastating blow.

“If we as a community can commit to (health guidelines), and do our part, we can get through this wave,” he said.

And, he added, with encouraging news on COVID-19 vaccines, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. We need our community to commit to doing everything we can.”

During the City Council meeting Tuesday, officials read a mayoral proclamation from Cayer deeming the Saturday following Thanksgiving “Small Business Saturday” in Lewiston.

A section of the language states, “Our local businesses are struggling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and participating in Small Business Saturday 2020 will provide a bit of hope in this challenging time of uncertainty.”

